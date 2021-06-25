New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

