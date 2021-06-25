New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,629,500 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,629,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $4,810,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

MIC stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

