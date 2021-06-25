New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,033 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Jack in the Box worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $9,441,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $120.79 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.53. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. Wedbush raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

