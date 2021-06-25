NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $445,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,747,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 383.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 371,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,065,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $19,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

