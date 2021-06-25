NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $615,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

