NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $546,000 Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 187,410 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

