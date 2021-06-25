NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 223.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter.

FINX stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.50.

