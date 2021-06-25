NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $168.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.39.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

