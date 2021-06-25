NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $261,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.02. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.