Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:NFC opened at GBX 948 ($12.39) on Thursday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 971.44 ($12.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £878.14 million and a PE ratio of -173.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 860.11.

In related news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

