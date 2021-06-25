NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NICE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 91.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NICE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 32.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,130,000 after acquiring an additional 173,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $243.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $182.74 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.