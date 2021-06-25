Nicolas Barthelemy Sells 4,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MASS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 217,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,532. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -31.92. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.14.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

