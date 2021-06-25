Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.10. Nidec shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 46,244 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

