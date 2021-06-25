Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,611,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $218.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.44.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

