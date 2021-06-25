Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.2878 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

