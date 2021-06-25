Northern Trust Corp Acquires 36,532 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Repligen worth $87,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $192.87 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

