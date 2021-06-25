Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,106,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $89,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $146,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $35.16 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

