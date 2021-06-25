Northern Trust Corp Buys 27,822 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $84,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,152,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

