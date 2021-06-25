Northern Trust Corp Has $82.24 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427,459 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 118,341 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $82,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

