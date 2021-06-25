Northern Trust Corp Has $83.25 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,997 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $83,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,510,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 235,744 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 208,042 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAK stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

