Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,768 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 802,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,768 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Exponent worth $78,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,808,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 22.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 129,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $88.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

