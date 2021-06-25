Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,444,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,611 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Novartis worth $721,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,343.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.44. 4,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,027. The stock has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

