NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.24. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

