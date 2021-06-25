Nuco.cloud Price Tops $0.0934 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $608,411.68 and $796,946.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00098951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00162759 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.72 or 0.99205024 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

