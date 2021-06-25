Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338,740 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $351,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Nucor stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.45. 47,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

