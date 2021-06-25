NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $715.00 to $875.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $776.68 and last traded at $768.79, with a volume of 63087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.29.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.23.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $478.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.13.

NVIDIA shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.