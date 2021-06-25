NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $715.00 to $875.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $776.68 and last traded at $768.79, with a volume of 63087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.29.
NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.23.
In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $478.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.13.
NVIDIA shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.
NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.