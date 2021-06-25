NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lifted by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 125.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.7% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.29. 44,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.