O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,197 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,856.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded down $24.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,454.58. 77,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,552.23. The firm has a market cap of $180.85 billion, a PE ratio of 113.95, a PEG ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,221.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

