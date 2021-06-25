O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $719.81. 18,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $713.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $681.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

