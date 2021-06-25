O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 103,721 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,721 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $68,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Oracle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.16. 202,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,758,484. The stock has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

