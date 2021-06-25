O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $15.80 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $629.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $626.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

