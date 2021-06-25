O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,273 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 168,461 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

COP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. 211,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,669. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

