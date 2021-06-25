O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 80,437 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,437 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

