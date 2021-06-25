Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.97. 12,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 897,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

