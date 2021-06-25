Oddz Market Cap Reaches $4.17 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $926,174.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00046354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00098490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00160687 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.29 or 0.99271931 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

