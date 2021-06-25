OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.96.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

