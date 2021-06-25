Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 7,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.