Olyseum (OLY) Market Cap Tops $28.32 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and $73,587.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00045127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00096748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00159026 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,605.72 or 1.00347275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002840 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,304,976 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

