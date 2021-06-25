Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 228.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after acquiring an additional 126,482 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

