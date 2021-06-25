OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $42.75

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.75, but opened at $41.39. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 496 shares.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $640.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,551. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

