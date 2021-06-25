Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-46.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.12 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-0.380 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,219. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $486.27 million, a PE ratio of -191.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

