Oppenheimer Raises Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $160.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $141.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.07.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $123.93 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

