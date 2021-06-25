Oppenheimer Weighs in on Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACHV. Maxim Group started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,987. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,545 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

