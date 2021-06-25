Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

OPCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Option Care Health stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.49 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after buying an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Option Care Health by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 710,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

