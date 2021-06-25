OracleChain (OCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,376.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. OracleChain has a total market cap of $282,134.75 and $26,376.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OracleChain has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00163273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.55 or 1.00129613 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.