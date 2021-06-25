Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 658,744 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Orange’s payout ratio is 50.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the first quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Orange by 355.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 185.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

