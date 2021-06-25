Orbitcoin Market Cap Reaches $693,523.80 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $693,523.80 and approximately $1,076.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.91 or 1.00201939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00346927 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00388752 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.46 or 0.00710467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00056617 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003781 BTC.

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

