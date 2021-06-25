ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.84

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 180935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $666.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,761,187.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,553 shares of company stock worth $1,987,011.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

