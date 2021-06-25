OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Tops $0.23

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $83.76 million and approximately $828,470.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00585523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038158 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,892,150 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.