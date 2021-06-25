Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.